Type Diabeat It receives federal funding to promote healthy eating to BPOC communities

More than $11 million is being distributed to groups across the country that work to educate people on healthy eating.

In a funding announcement in June, Minister of Health Mark Holland said, “Promoting healthy eating and preventing chronic disease is one of our top priorities and all [of] the organizations that we are supporting today will help advance an integrated approach to healthy living.”

Ten organizations across Canada that run programming to support people in making healthy food choices, increasing access to healthy and affordable food and more are getting that funding, including one in our own community: Type DiaBeat It.

The group said that the funding will support its newest initiative: the BPOC DiaBeat It Kitchen, which works to promote food security, enhance food literacy, and enable access to healthy foods for the BPOC (Black People of Colour) community.

Over the coming four years, the group will be using the funding to plant cultural vegetables and herbs, harvest and process these products, and run food education sessions.

The project hopes to reach as many as 3,000 people – including newcomers, people with disabilities, 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, and low income individuals.

CEO Mystery Furtado said that the funds will be put to good use in their programming, “Our goal is to empower the BPOC community through food, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in healthy food choices.”