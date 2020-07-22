LONDON, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP have now charged two more people in connection with the death of a Meaford man.

One man was previously charged with first-degree murder in the case in May.

Emerson Sprung was last seen on May 2 about 9 p.m. leaving the family residence at Trowbridge Street West in Meaford on his BMX bicycle.

OPP focused their search in the area of Memorial Park in Meaford, which is roughly three kilometres from Sprung's home.

His body was located on May 6 and police charged Matthew McQuarrie, 34, of Meaford, with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, police also charged two women with accessory after the fact to murder. Laurel Campbell, 28, and Bridget Taylor Smith, 25, are both from Meaford.

In June, police released surveillance photos of a person of interest. The unknown person in question is seen on a private camera at Grant Avenue on May 2 at 8:59 p.m. and again at 9:10 p.m.

This person is believed to be a male wearing a dark-coloured coat with a stripe or logo that extends around the mid-section of the coat. He was wearing dark pants and light-coloured shoes.

No details on the cause of Sprung's death have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers.