LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Thamesford and left with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Allen Street just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The individual was taken to local hospital before being transferred to hospital in London to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the individual was walking southbound on Allen when they were struck.

Allen Street was closed overnight while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and West Region Reconstructionist units investigated.

The OPP is expected to provide updates as the information becomes available.