LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP have identified the person killed Tuesday morning following a fatal crash involving a school bus on McNaught Line south of Cranbrook Road.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., emergency crews were called to the scene involving a school bus and a minivan on McNaught Line.

OPP say the bus was northbound when it collided with a southbound minivan.

The lone driver of the minivan, Daniel Karpyshyn, 36, of Vanastra was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Wednesday.

The bus driver was treated and released with minor injuries. There were no passengers on the bus.

McNaught Line has since reopened to traffic.

Police continue to investigate.