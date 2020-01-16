LONDON, ONT -- Two drug busts in Sarnia has led to police getting nearly $60,000 in drugs off the streets.

The first bust occurred on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged drug traffickers at an address in the 100 block of Alfred Street.

Around 7:40 p.m. police executed a search seizing a significant amount of drugs and cash and arresting four people.

All total police seized $50,503 worth of drugs, which included $25,000 worth of fentanyl. Police also seized $2,200 in cash.

Four people were arrested, three men and one woman, all from Sarnia, with their ages ranging from 30-59 years old.

Just two hours later officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Confederation Street.

A male suspect was being contained by members of the public after he was found rummaging through a vehicle.

The suspect was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place, and once searched police found nearly $8,000 worth of drugs, including $5,250 worth of fentanyl.

A 22-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges including two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.