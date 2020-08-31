LONDON ONT -- Two Londoners are in custody after police say they were involved in multiple collisions – including with an off-duty officer’s vehicle - while allegedly operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen by OPP.

About 10:15 p.m. Friday, police say a Dodge pickup truck was involved in three separate collisions in the area of Dundas and Second streets.

Police say one person had minor injuries that required medical attention as a result of one of the collisions.

They say after the suspect vehicle came to a stop, the two occupants of the truck fled.

According to police, the off-duty officer was involved in a short foot pursuit with a male suspect, and arrested him nearby prior to police arrival.

Officers took custody of the male suspect, and multiple officers, including a member of the LPS Canine Unit with his police service dog, searched the area, and located the female suspect near Dundas Street and Burdick Place.

Checks of the pickup truck revealed that it was reported stolen out of Huron East two days earlier, police say.

The female was searched and officers say she had nine grams of suspected purple Fentanyl, valued at $450, three grams of suspected crystal Methamphetamine, valued at $60 and $430 in cash.

A 28-year-old man is charged with failing to stop at scene of accident, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and an impaired charge.

A 29-year-old woman is facing charges of possession of property otained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of narcotics.