Suspect arrested and charged with second-degree murder following Delhi, Ont. homicide last month
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 8:23PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP have made an arrest in the murder of a 54-year-old man in Delhi, Ont. last month.
On March 30, OPP were called to a King Street West residence for an unresponsive man.
He was later pronounced deceased by the attending coroner.
The victim was identified as 54-year-old Michael Shawn Murray of Norfolk County.
On Wednesday, Robert Lee Ballard, 27, of Norfolk County was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He is being held in custody and will appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.