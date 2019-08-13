

CTV London





Middlesex OPP have laid charges against a 25-year-old London man after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wellburn Road early Monday.

Emergency crews responded to Wellburn between Elginfield Road and Gregory Drive around 6:30 a.m. for the crash.

The collision led to the OPP Canine Unit being called in to locate and arrest the driver, who had fled into a nearby cornfield.

Police now say the pickup truck was stolen from Wellburn, Ont. and a second vehicle stolen from London, Ont. was found in the area where police tracked the suspect.

The London man is now facing charges including; operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operations of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fail to stop after accident and fail to comply with probation.