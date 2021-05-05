LONDON, ONT. -- Three people are facing drug charges following a weekend bust in SoHo.

On Sunday, police were called to the 200-block of Grey Street for some suspicious males in a parking lot.

Officers located the suspects nearby and while speaking with police, one of the males dropped a bag containing suspected drugs.

Police say during the arrest, the other two suspects ran but were tracked down and arrested without incident.

Police seized 63.6 grams of suspected fentanyl worth $25,440, 37 codeine pills, two cell phones and $995 in cash.

A London man, a Toronto man and a 17-year-old boy are each charged with three counts of trafficking.

The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest.