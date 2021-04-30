Advertisement
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Ivey Park near downtown London
London police investigate a stabbing in Ivey Park near Downtown London on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are on scene of an apparent stabbing near downtown London.
Police say they were called to Ivey Park off Thames Street for reports of a man who have been stabbed around 11:30 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound.
An officer on scene applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.
The man was taken to hospital wtih serious injuries.
What appeared to be a large pool of blood could be seen in the parking lot of the park blocked off by police.
Police do not have a suspect description at this time.
It is the second time this week that a police officer has assisted a victim with their stab wounds.
Late Tuesday night a police officer applied a tourniquet to a man who had been stabbed in an apartment building on King Street in downtown London.
No suspect has been identified in that stabbing to date.