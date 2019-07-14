

CTV London





London police say a crash Sunday morning involved a stolen vehicle.

The two-vehicle collision happened at Wonderland Road and Dingman Drive about 10:30 a.m.

They say one vehicle, determined to be stolen, was travelling in the northbound lane on Wonderland Road and turned left in front of the other vehicle, traveling in the southbound lane.

Two suspects fled from the stolen vehicle and were arrested by police with the assistance of the K9 unit, police say.

Both drivers had minor injuries and were treated in hospital.

Police also arrested two suspects Sunday afternoon they say stole a vehicle that was called in by OnStar and spotted in Old South.