Featured
Police nab suspects after short pursuit that began in Old South
Police have part of Emery Street blocked off for an investigation on Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Taylor Choma / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 4:21PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2019 6:09PM EDT
Emery Street was closed Sunday afternoon between Belgrave Avenue and Ridout Street for a police investigation.
Around 1 p.m., London police say they received information from personnel at OnStar about a stolen vehicle in that area.
They were also told there were two suspects, believed to be in their late 20s.
Police located the vehicle and say a short pursuit was initiated.
Two suspects fled the vehicle and were later arrested.