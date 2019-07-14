

CTV London





Emery Street was closed Sunday afternoon between Belgrave Avenue and Ridout Street for a police investigation.

Around 1 p.m., London police say they received information from personnel at OnStar about a stolen vehicle in that area.

They were also told there were two suspects, believed to be in their late 20s.

Police located the vehicle and say a short pursuit was initiated.

Two suspects fled the vehicle and were later arrested.