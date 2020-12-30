LONDON, ONT -- A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding regions.

A mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice pellets are possible throughout the day prompting a statement and travel advisory from Environment Canada.

Other regions under an advisory are Sarna-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Grey-Bruce, and counties eastward toward Toronto and Ottawa.

A brief band of heavy snow brought a few centimetres overnight. .

Snow is expected to change to rain by the afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Environment Canada says that travel is expected to be difficult due to accumulating snow and possible freezing rain.