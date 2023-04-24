Transgender activist, Twitch streamer files human rights complaint
Transgender activist and Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti has filed a human rights complaint against the London Police Service citing “discrimination” over how police handled a swatting incident in which she was arrested at gunpoint last summer.
On Aug. 5, 2022, transgender activist and Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti — also known as Keffals — was awaked by heavily armed officers at her downtown London, Ont. residence.
Police were responding to emailed threats against city hall claiming to be from Sorrenti, and it was later determined she was the victim of a “swatting,” which entails making a false threat that will draw a large tactical response to a victim’s home.
Sorrenti was arrested and some electronics were seized, but she was later released from custody and her electronics returned.
She claims an evidence bag that stored some of her personal items at police headquarters was returned with her "dead name" — which refers to the birth name of a transgender person who has legally changed it — written across the bag in large black letters.
Former LPS Police Chief Steve Williams later apologized for the mishandling of the incident.
29-year-old Sorrenti has since filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario against London police citing “discrimination.”
In a statement issued to CTV News London, Sorrenti’s lawyer Justin W. Anisman said she has “shown incredible bravery in standing up to the treatment she faced at the hands of the London Police Services” and that despite Sorrenti warning police about the risk of a swatting in the months leading up the incident, “the LPS responded by immediately arresting her at gunpoint.”
“The incident last year was terrifying, I was traumatized,” Sorrenti said to CTV News London’s Nick Paparella on Monday. “My whole family was scared.”
“The arrest was a traumatic and unjustified response that not only put Ms. Sorrenti’s safety at risk, but also violated her human rights. Unfortunately, the mistreatment didn’t end there. Throughout her time in police custody, Ms. Sorrenti was subject to further discrimination, including being humiliated, referred to by her dead name, and misgendered,” the statement reads.
According to Anisman, Sorrenti is seeking “redress for the discrimination she has experienced,” and a total of $125,000, citing damages and a loss of income.
Sorrenti said she wants London police to receive more training on these issues, and wants police officers to wear body cams. Anisman added that he wants to see the tribunal ask London police to update policies, procedures, and have their record keeping systems updated.
“I don’t want to see this type of incident happen again,” said Sorrenti. “I was lucky, but someone could die.”
London police declined to comment on the legal matter.
— With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella and Daryl Newcombe
