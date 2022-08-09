'Instead of police helping me, they victimized me': Twitch transgender activist alleges gunpoint 'swatting' by London police
“I thought I was going to die,” recalls Clara Sorrenti. “As soon as I saw the rifle I screamed.”
On Aug. 5, the popular transgender activist and streamer on the website Twitch was awakened by heavily armed officers from the London Police Service at her downtown residence.
They were responding to emailed threats against city hall from a person claiming to be Sorrenti.
“I told them it was a swatting attempt,” Sorrenti recalls, but officers still arrested her and seized her phone and two computers.
"Swatting" involves making a false threat that will draw a large tactical police response to an unsuspecting victim’s home.
With more than 40,000 followers on Twitch — where she’s known as Keffals — and 110,000 followers on Twitter, the 28-year-old Londoner uses her online platform to speak out about transgender issues.
She was later released without charges, but the seized items remain in the possession of police pending analysis.
As an online streamer, her income relies on computer access.
“I spent around $4,500 replacing all of our computers because they left me unemployed by doing this,” she explains. “My main Twitter account, I can’t access it, because it uses a two-factor authentication app that’s on the cell phone.”
In a written statement, London police tell CTV News London, “Ms. Sorrenti was arrested as the investigation progressed, and later released without charges pending analysis of electronic devices seized. This investigation is ongoing, and at this point in time we cannot provide a firm date as to when it will conclude.”
London police have not yet addressed several concerns raised by Sorrenti about her treatment while in custody.
She claims an evidence bag that stored some of her personal items at police headquarters was returned with her "dead name" — which refers to the birth name of a transgender person who has legally changed it — written across the bag in large black letters.
“Instead of police helping me, they victimized me,” she says.
“The police officer who arrested me asked me if I went by my dead name,” Sorrenti recalls. “Then later as I was en route to the [police] station, she actually asked me what a dead name was, so now I’m educating the SWAT team that arrested me on trans issues.”
Sorrenti is looking for a new place to live, fearing that staying at the same downtown address might lead to another swatting.
“The person who wrote the email was motivated [by] hating trans people, and they wanted to get the police to humiliate me, and they were successful at that,” she says.
Sorrenti adds that it’s not the first time she has been targeted by a swatting.
She says on July 31 she received a telephone call from Toronto police warning her that she was the subject of an alleged swatting attempt at an address in that city.
On Tuesday, London police spoke with Sorrenti.
“They sent members of their hate crime division to talk to me, and they seem to have acknowledged it was a swatting, but they said they do not know when I will get my possessions back,” she says.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
BREAKING | Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP
The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE | 'Train surfer' under police investigation speaks about his dangerous adventures
The man who claims to be one of the people seen 'surfing' on the roof of a moving subway train in Toronto is speaking exclusively to CTV News about his stunts and the looming threat of a police arrest.
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.
Regulator issued no fines over airlines' denying compensation for cancelled flights
Three years after new rules came into force, the regulator overseeing Canadian airlines has not issued any fines related to passenger compensation claims for flight delays and cancellations.
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan – himself a Muslim – with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement.
Kitchener
-
Victim speaks out after pickup truck stolen in string of Kitchener truck thefts
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
New self-check in system at St. Mary’s emergency department in Kitchener
St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has added a touchscreen self-check-in kiosk into its emergency department. in hopes of streamlining patients through the triage system.
Windsor
-
'One way or the other, she's gonna lose the dog': Windsor owner forced to lay criminal charges against dog walker who refuses to return the animal
Greg Marentette is frustrated he still doesn’t have his dog Lemmy, even though a court upheld his position as the Newfoundland’s rightful owner.
-
Local hockey organizations and fans disappointed over Hockey Canada sexual assault scandal
The World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton may have begun but much of the attention is focused on the news off the ice.
-
One Windsor-Essex beach closed, swimming not recommended at five this week
One Windsor-Essex beach has been closed and five have been deemed unsafe for swimming due to high bacterial counts.
Barrie
-
Canadian Armed Forces veteran charged with murder in connection to mass shooting in Belize
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran who called New Lowell home has been charged with murder in the country of Belize.
-
County of Simcoe approves temporary homeless shelter
The County of Simcoe will move ahead with its plan to create a temporary homeless shelter.
-
Ukrainian family rescued by Ont. woman settles in well to Canadian life
Susanne von Toerne has brought 35 Ukrainians to Canada, including the Sirenko family.
Northern Ontario
-
Cycling for Parkinson’s awareness
A team of cyclists making their way across Canada to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
-
Hollinger Golf Course celebrates 100 years in Timmins
The Hollinger Golf Club in Timmins is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was on Aug. 9, 1922, when the club took over the nine-hole course from the Hollinger Mine, who built it in 1919 as a way to attract people to the city.
-
Survey finds more than half of women want to quit their jobs
There's new data out that suggests the number of women around the world who actively want to quit their jobs is at an all-time high.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa area health-care workers react to Ontario throne speech
In a message to Ontarians about their plans for the province, the Ford government hinted at a 'bold' new strategy for health care, but some health-care workers in the region are still concerned for the future.
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
Toronto
-
Five per cent increase in ODSP funding to be available in September
The Progressive Conservative government has said that recipients of the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) will start receiving their five per cent increases in September.
-
Ontario woman scammed out of $11,000 by Texas psychic she met on TikTok
An Ontario woman says she was scammed out of $11,000 after months spent working with a Texas psychic she met on TikTok following the death of her stepfather.
-
Ontario parents to get another payout in 2022 budget
Parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year. This will be the fourth payout to parents since Premier Doug Ford took office in 2018.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Quebec spending on private health-care workers up by 335% in last 5 years amid labour shortage
The amount of money Quebec has spent on private health-care workers has quadrupled in the last five years as it continues to deal with a worker shortage made worse by the pandemic.
-
'We’re standing together': NDG shop owners sign petition against city's plans for new bus, taxi lanes on Queen Mary Rd.
Queen Mary Road in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood is about to get four kilometres of reserved bus and taxi lanes which the city says will save commuters six minutes and 40 seconds of precious travel time.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': All Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
Bernadette Landry recently lost her family doctor, someone she had been seeing for years.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home
A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.
-
When to catch the 'best show' from the Perseid meteor shower in Manitoba
The peak of a spectacular space light show is expected to happen by the end of the week.
Calgary
-
Upcoming federal import rules ban dog-import from select countries 'devastating' to Calgary dog rescue groups
Animal rescue groups that find Calgary foster placements and forever homes for dogs from international countries say a new federal ban importing dogs from a list of countries as a control measure against rabies unfairly hurts groups trying to help dogs.
-
Why do parts of Calgary seem unkempt? It’s a combination of things
If you’ve been noticing walkways, parks and other public spaces in Calgary that seem a bit less maintained than previous years this summer, you’re not imagining things.
-
Stanley Cup makes first appearance in Coaldale
Tradition dictates the players and staff of the Stanley Cup champions each get to spend a day with the Stanley Cup.
Edmonton
-
'The process failed': Associate minister apologizes for awarding prize to controversial essay
The associate minister for the Status of Women is apologizing after the results of an essay contest.
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in northeast Edmonton death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed in northeast Edmonton on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Greens demanding watchdog report into Telus Health be made public
The BC Green Party is asking the province to release a healthcare watchdog's report into corporate care they believe may be creating a two-tiered system in the province.
-
B.C. police pursuit that ended with 2 suspects dead was linked to homicide investigation: RCMP
A B.C. police pursuit that ended in a crash that killed two people has been linked to a homicide more than 300 kilometers away, according to an update from police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. recorded 16 suspected heat deaths during recent heat wave, coroner says
There were 16 suspected heat-related deaths recorded in British Columbia during the sweltering temperatures that began in late July and continued into early August, coroners revealed Tuesday.