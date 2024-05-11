LONDON
London

    • 61-year-old man dies after moped, pickup truck collide in Grey Highlands

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.
    A 61-year-old man has died following a collision between a moped and a pickup truck in Grey Highlands earlier this week.

    According to Grey Bruce OPP, at 11:40 a.m. on May 8, police, EMS and fire crews responded to a report of a serious collision involving a pickup truck and a moped at the intersection of Highway 10 and Grey Road 32 in Grey Highlands.

    As a result of this collision, a 61-year-old male died of his injuries.

    Police said the name of the deceased will not be released out of privacy for the family.

    The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team continue to investigate.

    Highway 10 was closed between Grey Road 4 and Road 32 in Grey Highlands for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

    Grey Bruce OPP are asking anyone with dashcam video of the area on May 8, 2024 at approximately 11:40 a.m. to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

