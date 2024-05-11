'It’s cool to close the streets and bring hundreds of teams': Hockey Fest takes over downtown London, Ont.
Ball hockey players of all ages have converged in downtown London this weekend for the annual Hockey Fest.
“It’s cool to be able to close the streets and bring hundreds of teams to London downtown,” said Mariah Kaymyriah, event director of Hockey Fest.
The event, based out of London, travels all over North America will run through Sunday.
With music playing at each rink on Dufferin Avenue, Wellington Street and in Victoria Park, and with food trucks on site, the event is was called the “Lollapalooza of street hockey” by Barstool Sports.
“We’re the defending champs, 7-0 last year, so we came to run it back,” said 17-year old Carson Thompson.
He added, “What’s not to enjoy about playing hockey on the roads, and now that our season is done, it’s great to get out. We are a bunch of grinders from double-A, single-A and MD.”
Carson Thompson (far left) rallies his team as they get ready for the second half of their game at Hockey Fest in London, Ont. on May 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Teams came from all over southwestern Ontario, including the Brantford Badgers who entered nearly a dozen teams in all age groups.
“We do tournaments all during the summer and in the springtime and this is our first one on our calendar,” said Markus Mathurin of Brantford. “We love coming here, and it’s my favorite tournament because the atmosphere and the vibe is pretty insane.”
Some of the proceeds from the event will go to charity.
“We’ll do a donation to different charities everywhere we go, and we partner with different hospital organizations where they host it, and they host it and make as much money as they can for any charity they are working with,” said Kaymyriah.
More than 100 teams have taken over downtown London, Ont. for the annual Hockey Fest tournament on May 11, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
More than 100 teams have taken over downtown London, Ont. for the annual Hockey Fest tournament on May 11, 2024. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
London Top Stories
-
IN PICTURES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say
A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.
Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with Maple Leafs, dead at 79
Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79.
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire doubles in size as 3,000-plus ordered to evacuate
The wildfire that sparked Friday and caused evacuation orders for more than 3,000 people in Fort Nelson, B.C., and the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, has grown to nearly 1,700 hectares in size, according to a Saturday morning update from the BC Wildfire Service.
Eurovision Song Contest final kicks off after protests, backstage chaos and a contestant's expulsion
The final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest kicked off Saturday in the Swedish city of Malmo after days of protests and offstage drama that have tipped the feelgood musical celebration into a chaotic pressure cooker overshadowed by the war in Gaza.
IN PICTURES Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Grand Bend, Collingwood and Guelph, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Haitians demand the resignation and arrest of the country's police chief after a new gang attack
A growing number of civilians and police officers are demanding the dismissal and arrest of Haiti's police chief as heavily armed gangs launched a new attack in the capital of Port-au-Prince, seizing control of yet another police station early Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Top university football players face off at East-West Bowl in Waterloo, Ont.
Canada’s top university football athletes gathered on the gridiron Saturday to show off their skills in the East-West Bowl at the University of Waterloo.
-
Northern lights stun sky watchers in southwestern Ontario
A spectacular and colourful show lit up the night sky across southwestern Ontario on Friday night.
-
Funnel clouds could develop in parts of the province Saturday, Environment Canada says
People in southwestern Ontario could see some funnel clouds on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Incest among charges laid against Windsor senior after alleged sexual assault of minor: Police
Windsor police officers have laid multiple charges against a 70-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
-
'Overwhelming' support: Liberation Zone at UWindsor enters 3rd day
It is the third day of demonstrations at the University of Windsor, with 'Liberation Zone' organizers making it clear they 'will not rest' until the university meets their demands.
Barrie
-
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
South Simcoe Police hold Police Week open house
South Simcoe Police opened their doors to visitors on Saturday as the police force marked its annual Police Week initiative.
-
One person in hospital after Orillia house fire
One person is in hospital after a house fire in Orillia on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
-
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
-
Sault shooting investigation underway
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is actively investigating a shooting that took place overnight.
Ottawa
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS Scenes of the northern lights dancing across eastern Ont.
A powerful geomagnetic storm lit up the night sky on Friday and early Saturday morning, resulting in an incredible light show across eastern Ontario.
-
Lowertown stabbing injures man, police investigating
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday evening in Lowertown.
-
Staffing shortage forces temporary closure of Almonte, Ont. hospital ER
The Almonte General Hospital's emergency department will temporarily close this evening due to an "unforeseen" staffing shortage, the hospital said Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with Maple Leafs, dead at 79
Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79.
-
Missed the Northern Lights in Ontario? You may still have a chance
Those who missed the dazzling display of northern lights in Ontario may have another chance on Saturday – so long as the skies clear.
-
Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say
A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS No blackouts reported as Quebecers take in spectacular solar storm
Quebecers across the province turned their gazes upwards on Friday night as a spectacular show in the sky was on display thanks to a solar storm hit the earth's atmosphere.
-
Ghost shoes installed to honour grandmother struck and killed on Montreal sidewalk
Dozens gathered on Lavoisier Boulevard in Ferland Park in Montreal on Saturday as a pair of white shoes were installed in memory of a mother and grandmother, who was struck and killed by an SUV almost four years ago in the St. Leonard borough.
Atlantic
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing: N.S. RCMP
Police in Shelburne, N.S., have charged a woman with attempted murder after an altercation led to a woman being stabbed on Friday.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision in N.S.: RCMP
One man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a serious collision in Cambridge, N.S., Friday afternoon.
-
CTV film critic gives his thoughts on the newest releases hitting the screen
As the weekend comes around, so do new movies to the box office, and this week there are a number of films to keep an eye out for.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire near Flin Flon prompts evacuation order
Some homes and cottages north of Flin Flon, Man. are under an evacuation order because of a growing wildfire caused by drought conditions and high winds.
-
Man behind bars after high-speed pursuit through multiple cities and towns
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Winnipeg, Selkirk, and other surrounding communities on Friday night.
-
Solar storm produces highly visible lights in Manitoba
An unusually large solar storm could produce northern light shows that may be visible across most of Canada on Friday and Saturday.
Calgary
-
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
-
Thousands gather in northeast Calgary to celebrate Vaisakhi
The annual Nagar Kirtan parade closed several roads in Northeast Calgary for several hours Sunday as members of the Sikh faith celebrated Vaisakhi.
-
Coachella Valley ends Calgary’s AHL season as Firebirds blank Wranglers 3-0
The Wranglers managed 31 shots on Coachella Valley goaltender Chris Driedger Friday night, but none of them went in and now their season is done.
Edmonton
-
Grande Prairie County No. 1 under state of emergency, evacuation orders due to wildfire
Out-of-control wildfires in northern Alberta prompted a local state of emergency in the County of Grande Prairie early Saturday morning, as well as evacuation orders in the county and the Municipal District of Greenview.
-
Demonstrators descend on U of A after pro-Palestinian encampment cleared by police early Saturday morning
Several hours after after police forcefully removed a camp of pro-Palestinian demonstrators from the University of Alberta, hundreds of protesters marched from downtown toward the campus.
-
Heavy smoke, poor air quality in Edmonton and area
A special air quality advisory was issued for the Edmonton area Saturday due to heavy wildfire smoke from northeast British Columbia.
Vancouver
-
Northern lights put on a show across B.C.
Like skywatchers across Canada, B.C. residents were treated to a dazzling display late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire doubles in size as 3,000-plus ordered to evacuate
The wildfire that sparked Friday and caused evacuation orders for more than 3,000 people in Fort Nelson, B.C., and the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, has grown to nearly 1,700 hectares in size, according to a Saturday morning update from the BC Wildfire Service.
-
Woman attacked by bear on Squamish, B.C., trail
A woman was attacked by a bear while walking her dog on a trail in Squamish, B.C., Friday night, conservation officers say.