    Conditions 'favourable' for development of funnel clouds in London, Ont. region, neighbouring counties

    A cloudy sky with rain falling in London, Ont. in June 2021. (Source: Ian MacKay) A cloudy sky with rain falling in London, Ont. in June 2021. (Source: Ian MacKay)
    Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds in London and surrounding counties on Saturday, according to a weather advisory issued by Environment Canada.

    Included in the advisory are London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant.

    These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, but the weak rotation is typically not a danger near the ground.

    Environment Canada warns however there is a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

    Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous, as they are strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs and toss debris short distances.

    Residents are advised to monitor alerts and warnings issued by Environment Canada for the most up-to-date information.

     

    London’s upcoming forecast

    Saturday: Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h. High 14 C. UV index 4 or moderate.

    Saturday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8 C.

    Sunday: Clearing in the morning. High 19 C. UV index 6 or high.

    Monday: Showers. High 24 C.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 21 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy. High 21 C.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. 

