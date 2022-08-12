'I own this': London police chief apologizes for officers dead naming transgender activist and commits to update training

London police Chief Steve Williams says he understands the distress that can be caused to a transgender person when their ‘dead name’ (birth name) or incorrect gender is used during an interaction with his officers, and commits to make the necessary changes to internal databases and training.

“My understanding is that it is humiliating, it is disrespectful, and it is hurtful,” says Williams.

“I’m really hesitant to blame an officers for something that we have not prepared him or her for. I own this as the chief, and our organization needs to shift and adapt to 2022,” Williams explains in his first interview with CTV News since transgender activist and online streamer Clara Sorrenti was referred to by the wrong gender and name last week.

The cycle of training repeats over the course of the year for all 900 members of the London Police Service.

“Every few years it is refreshed, but clearly there are some gaps and we can do better,” he says.

On Aug. 5, Sorrenti was a victim of what police are now investigating as a possible “swatting incident”.

Swatting involves someone making a false threat that will draw a large police response to an unsuspecting victim’s home.

Sorrenti says officers used her dead name when she was arrested, and it was written in large letters across an evidence bag containing some of her personal belongings.

According to Sorrenti, she legally changed her name 10 years ago.

She was not charged, and a statement issued by the chief on Thursday evening confirms that investigators do not believe the threatening emails received by city hall officials originated with Sorrenti.

Williams explains that whenever a person interacts with LPS, their name (at the time) is recorded into their internal computer system.

He commits to streamlining the process for updating a person’s name and gender to avoid a repeat of the dead naming incident involving Sorrenti, “We need to have a system in place to facilitate and change our records in a very respectful, quick, and thoughtful way.”

Leaders from the local LGBTQ2S+ community will be asked to participate in developing a new name change process and training for officers once an internal review of the incident is completed.

“I want to get their thoughts on where we need to go. I believe there are opportunities for education and training,” the chief says.

He tells CTV News that avoiding future swatting incidents may prove difficult given the rise of mass-casualty events around the world.

When asked about creating an “anti-swatting” list of individuals who self-identify as potential victims, he says it’s under consideration but has to be balanced with the risk of not responding in a timely manner to an actual emergency.

“It’s something we are talking about, we are considering, and I have a number of ideas around that, but we have to be very careful because bad things still happen.”