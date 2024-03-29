London Knights defeat Saginaw in game 1 of Western Conference Finals
The London Knights resumed their playoff push on Friday night against the Saginaw Spirit at Budweiser Gardens.
Kasper Halttunen scored two goals during Friday’s game, making the game 2-1 Knights.
The Knights would go on to win 3-1 following an empty-netter from Easton Cowan with just under 20 seconds left in the game.
The team is back at home on Sunday for game two of the Western Conference Finals.
The puck drops at 2 p.m.
Round 1 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds
Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0
Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4
Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4 Flint 3
Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2
Round 2 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers
Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3
Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1
Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4
Game 4 – London 4 Kitchener 3
Western Conference Championship Series
(1) London Knights vs. (2) Saginaw Spirit
Game 1 – London 3 Saginaw 1
Game 2 – Sunday, April 28th at London, 2:00pm
Game 3 – Monday, April 29th at Saginaw, 7:05pm
Game 4 – Wednesday, May 1st at Saginaw, 7:05pm
Game 5 – Friday, May 3rd at London, 7:00pm*
Game 6 – Sunday, May 5th at Saginaw, 2:00pm*
Game 7 – Monday, May 6th at London, 7:00pm*
* if necessary
PLAYOFF TRACKER
