LONDON
London

    • London Knights defeat Saginaw in game 1 of Western Conference Finals

    Share

    The London Knights resumed their playoff push on Friday night against the Saginaw Spirit at Budweiser Gardens.

    Kasper Halttunen scored two goals during Friday’s game, making the game 2-1 Knights.

    The Knights would go on to win 3-1 following an empty-netter from Easton Cowan with just under 20 seconds left in the game.

    The team is back at home on Sunday for game two of the Western Conference Finals.

    The puck drops at 2 p.m.

     

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

    Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

    Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3

    Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

     

    Round 2 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

    Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

    Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1

    Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4

    Game 4 – London 4 Kitchener 3

     

    Western Conference Championship Series

    (1) London Knights vs. (2) Saginaw Spirit

    Game 1 – London 3 Saginaw 1 

    Game 2 – Sunday, April 28th at London, 2:00pm

    Game 3 – Monday, April 29th at Saginaw, 7:05pm

    Game 4 – Wednesday, May 1st at Saginaw, 7:05pm

    Game 5 – Friday, May 3rd at London, 7:00pm*

    Game 6 – Sunday, May 5th at Saginaw, 2:00pm*

    Game 7 – Monday, May 6th at London, 7:00pm*

    * if necessary

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News