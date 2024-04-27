5.5% of registered voters cast early ballots in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election

Approximately 5.5 per cent of registered voters have cast their ballot as advanced polling in the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election gets underway.

According to a news release from Elections Ontario, preliminary data shows that 4,976 voters — or 5.5 per cent of registered voters — in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex cast their ballot in advance of the by-election on May 2.

This number is down from the general election in 2022, where 9,820 voters — or 10.9 per cent of registered voters — in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex voted before polling day.

Vying for your vote are Liberal candidate Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, Steve Pinsonneault of the Progressive Conservatives, New Democrat Kathryn Shailer, Keith Benn for New Blue, Stephen R. Campbell for None of the Above, Green Party candidate Andraena Tilgner, Hilda Watson for Family Rights and Cynthia Workman of the Ontario Party.

What else should people know as voting gets underway?

From April 4 to May 1 until 6 p.m. advancing voting will be held at respective returning offices, while from April 21 to May 2 voters can use “assistive voting technology” at respective returning offices or by appointment on Election Day.

Election Day is May 2 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

More information about the by-election, including polling locations, a list of candidates and types of accepted ID can be found on the Elections Ontario website.

-- With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell