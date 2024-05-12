LONDON
London

    • On the bright side with Julie Atchison

    Share

    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    1. Handbags for Hospice is back after a five year hiatus
    2. Ten “exceptional” manufacturing students were honoured this week and awarded scholarships
    3. Airshow London is the top of its class after being named the best Airshow in North America
    4. An eggs-traordinary find for a northern Ontario woman
    5. And finally, Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at CTV News London, Virgin Radio and Pure Country!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News