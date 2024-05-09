LONDON
London

    Manufacturing students honoured in London

    Manufacturing professionals were honoured in London ON May 8, 2024.
    The next generation of manufacturing professionals were honoured Wednesday night in London.

    Ten students from Western University, Fanshawe College, Lambton College, and the public and Catholic school boards were awarded with scholarships at a gala event hosted by the southwestern Ontario branch of Canadian manufacturers and exporters.

    The 10 scholarships are valued at $20,000.

    It’s the 29th year that students are being recognized.

