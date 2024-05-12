Durham emergency department closed on Sunday

Citing “insufficient staffing,” the emergency department at Durham’s hospital will be closed on Sunday.

According to the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, the emergency department at the hospital in Durham will be closed on Sunday with it set to reopen again on Monday at 7 a.m.

Ambulance by-pass has been undertaken to divert patients to the nearest open emergency department.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1 to be taken to the nearest emergency department.

For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 8-1-1.