Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning

No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.

According to the London Fire Department, fire crews responded to the 200-block of Adelaide Street North early Sunday morning for the report of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a garage engulfed in flames that had spread into a vehicle.

The fire was quickly knocked down by crews, with overhaul operations conducted shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

In an update, fire crews had left the scene and it is now in the care and control of the homeowner.

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damages remains unclear at this time.