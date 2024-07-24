Vigil to be held for 17-year-old victim of intimate partner violence

A vigil will be held Wednesday evening to honour Breanna Broadfoot — a 17-year-old girl who was a victim of intimate partner violence.

On July 16, emergency responders were called to a domestic disturbance on Wellesley Crescent after two people were stabbed by a man.

Police confronted the suspect and shot him. He later died in hospital.

A statement released by London Police Chief Thai Truong, emphasized that intimate partner violence remains a significant concern, “Ninety-five municipalities across Ontario, including the City of London, have recognized intimate partner violence as an epidemic."

In multiple posts on social media, Breanna's mother Jessica has shared that her daughter was able to donate six organs to help five other people.

She said her daughter was given a "Hero Walk" by all the doctors and nurses as they lined the hallways of the hospital for Breanna to be taken to the oeprating room for her organs to be donated.