Vigil to be held for 17-year-old victim of intimate partner violence
A vigil will be held Wednesday evening to honour Breanna Broadfoot — a 17-year-old girl who was a victim of intimate partner violence.
On July 16, emergency responders were called to a domestic disturbance on Wellesley Crescent after two people were stabbed by a man.
Police confronted the suspect and shot him. He later died in hospital.
A statement released by London Police Chief Thai Truong, emphasized that intimate partner violence remains a significant concern, “Ninety-five municipalities across Ontario, including the City of London, have recognized intimate partner violence as an epidemic."
In multiple posts on social media, Breanna's mother Jessica has shared that her daughter was able to donate six organs to help five other people.
She said her daughter was given a "Hero Walk" by all the doctors and nurses as they lined the hallways of the hospital for Breanna to be taken to the oeprating room for her organs to be donated.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Male, female killed, 2 others injured in 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
Canada's envoy to NYC called to testify about $9M condo purchase on 'Billionaires' Row'
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
Prince Harry says lawsuits against U.K. press 'central piece' in family breakdown
Prince Harry, speaking in clips published on Wednesday from a new documentary, said his legal battles with Britain's tabloid press have contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with the royal family.
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Wildfires less than 8 km away from Jasper townsite, some structures impacted in national park
As the evacuation order continues for Jasper National Park, officials confirm that some structures in the park have been damaged by fire, but they can't confirm what those structures are.
Olympics: Céline Dion's presence in Paris 'not a coincidence,' says French minister
Céline Dion's presence in Paris a few days ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony is 'not a coincidence,' the French government says.
These athletes have been named Canada's Olympic flag-bearers
Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will carry Canada's flag into the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Friday.
Trump rally gunman looked online for information about Kennedy assassination, FBI director says
FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday that a laptop tied to the Trump rally gunman included a Google search of 'How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?'
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Ottawa, eastern Ontario could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain as storms move through the area
-
-