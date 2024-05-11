'A look behind the scenes': Families get look at how London’s emergency services prepare

Hundreds of people braved the early morning rain to get up close with London, Ont.’s emergency service personnel.

Children were excited to climb aboard emergency vehicles and participate in emergency-related activities.

“This is a chance for the community to come out and see what they don't often get a chance to see,” said Paul Ladouceur, director of emergency management with the City of London. “It’s what goes on behind the scenes when we have an emergency within the City of London and how all our partners come together and work together to make sure that London remains safe.”

Among those taking part were London Fire Department, London Health Sciences Centre, Amateur Radio Emergency Services, Salvation Army, London Search and Rescue, City of London Climate Change, Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, Fanshawe College, Canadian Blood Services, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, Canadian Red Cross, London Hydro, Middlesex London Paramedic Service and the London Police Service.

Taylor Simmons, public safety educator of emergency management for the City of London shows off a sample emergency kit on May 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Inside the fire hall on Boler Road, the city was also showing how to build a basic emergency kit.

“You should have food and water for up to three days, prescriptions, copies of your medication and any important documents you have,” explained Taylor Simmons, public safety educator for emergency management with the City of London. “You’ll also want to have things like a flashlight or radio so you can get updates on emergency situations. You also want to have extra clothing and blankets to keep you warm if there's a power outage.”

They city said the event is about learning and public education.

“Often people don’t think about preparation until after an emergency happens,” said Ladoceur. “We have all these partners that are paid full time, and are experienced with emergency management, but it takes more than that it takes a community to come together and to be fully prepared. This type of education saves lives.”

Children were able to get on board emergency vehicles during the City of London Emergency Preparedness Open House on May 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)