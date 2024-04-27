LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate

    An undated photo of Omar Barzak. (Source: Instagram) An undated photo of Omar Barzak. (Source: Instagram)
    Share

    A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.

    According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash near Ingersoll at approximately 2:15 a.m.

    Barzak, a Western University graduate, had recently returned from a humanitarian mission in the Middle East, where he helped raise funds and collect food for displaced Palestinian and Syrian families in Lebanon.

    Barzak was a part of a popular Middle Eastern dance group Asala Debkeh, where he got the opportunity to travel and perform at weddings and birthdays, including an invite to perform at Drake’s house.

    Barzak was a big driving force behind the group’s charitable work. A campaign to raise funds for causes that he was passionate about has been created on behalf of Human Appeal.

    His funeral was held Friday afternoon at London’s Muslim Mosque.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News