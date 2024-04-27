Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate

A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.

According to police, two vehicles were involved in the crash near Ingersoll at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Barzak, a Western University graduate, had recently returned from a humanitarian mission in the Middle East, where he helped raise funds and collect food for displaced Palestinian and Syrian families in Lebanon.

Barzak was a part of a popular Middle Eastern dance group Asala Debkeh, where he got the opportunity to travel and perform at weddings and birthdays, including an invite to perform at Drake’s house.

Barzak was a big driving force behind the group’s charitable work. A campaign to raise funds for causes that he was passionate about has been created on behalf of Human Appeal.

His funeral was held Friday afternoon at London’s Muslim Mosque.