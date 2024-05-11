Jewellery owner assaulted during robbery, suspect in custody

A 46-year-old individual is in custody and is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Kincardine jewellery store early Saturday morning and assaulting the business owner.

According to South Bruce OPP, at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday police received a report of a robbery at a jewellery store in Kincardine.

Officers arrived on scene to discover the business owner had been injured.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

All stolen items were recovered.

Police said the suspect was identified and arrested at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old individual from Saugeen First Nation was charged with the following offences:

Break and enter

Two counts - assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Robbery with theft

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused remains in custody pending the result of a show cause hearing scheduled for Saturday.