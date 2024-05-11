LONDON
London

    • Jewellery owner assaulted during robbery, suspect in custody

    OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo) OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo)
    Share

    A 46-year-old individual is in custody and is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Kincardine jewellery store early Saturday morning and assaulting the business owner.

    According to South Bruce OPP, at 5:52 a.m. on Saturday police received a report of a robbery at a jewellery store in Kincardine.

    Officers arrived on scene to discover the business owner had been injured.

    The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

    All stolen items were recovered.

    Police said the suspect was identified and arrested at the scene.

    As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old individual from Saugeen First Nation was charged with the following offences:

    • Break and enter
    • Two counts - assault with a weapon
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Robbery with theft
    • Fail to comply with probation order

    The accused remains in custody pending the result of a show cause hearing scheduled for Saturday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News