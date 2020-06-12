LONDON, ONT -- A Good Samaritan is being credited by provincial police for making sure a toddler found wandering a street in Paris, Ont. made it home safe.

Police say they were called just before 9 a.m. after the two-year-old boy was seen running down a street in their pajamas.

A Good Samaritan managed to get the child home but they could not find the boy’s parents.

Once on scene police were able to reunite the little boy with his family.

Police are thanking the Good Samaritan for their actions and for immediately calling police.

Police say that the Brant Family and Children’s Services have been notified of the incident.