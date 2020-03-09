LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police have charged three men in connection with two break-ins in the city since Dec. 2019.

The first break and enter happened Dec. 27, 2019 at a Victoria Street home, and the other on Feb. 1 in the northwest end of the city, when a citizen was robbed by masked men inside their own home.

The men were arrested by London police on Feb. 12, the same day a search warrant was executed at a home in London. Two Woodstock homes were searched the following day.

As a result, an 18-year-old Woodstock man who has been charged in connection with only the Feb. 1 break-in is facing counts including; break and enter, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement.

A 19-year-old Woodstock man and a 21-year-old London man are facing more than half-a-dozen similar charges in connection with both break and enters.

Both also face charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, while the London man faces additional weapons charges.