Featured
Woman charged with aggravated assault after alleged stabbing in Port Elgin
CTV London
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 11:49AM EDT
The Saugeen Shores Police Service has arrested a 36-year-old woman after a man was allegedly stabbed in the leg at a Port Elgin apartment.
Officers were called to the home around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and say they found a man suffereing from a stab wound to his leg.
He reportedly told police that a woman he knew became enraged, though he didn't know why, and stabbed him once with a four-inch blade.
He provided a description and police say the woman was located a short distance away and arrested.
The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with:
- aggravated assault
- weapons dangerous
- breach of probation order prohibiting contact with the victim
- breach of probation order to keep the peace
The man was treated in hospital and released.
The woman was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.