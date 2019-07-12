

CTV London





The Saugeen Shores Police Service has arrested a 36-year-old woman after a man was allegedly stabbed in the leg at a Port Elgin apartment.

Officers were called to the home around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and say they found a man suffereing from a stab wound to his leg.

He reportedly told police that a woman he knew became enraged, though he didn't know why, and stabbed him once with a four-inch blade.

He provided a description and police say the woman was located a short distance away and arrested.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

aggravated assault

weapons dangerous

breach of probation order prohibiting contact with the victim

breach of probation order to keep the peace

The man was treated in hospital and released.

The woman was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.