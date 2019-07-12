The Saugeen Shores Police Service has arrested a 36-year-old woman after a man was allegedly stabbed in the leg at a Port Elgin apartment.

Officers were called to the home around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and say they found a man suffereing from a stab wound to his leg.

He reportedly told police that a woman he knew became enraged, though he didn't know why, and stabbed him once with a four-inch blade.

He provided a description and police say the woman was located a short distance away and arrested.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

  • aggravated assault
  • weapons dangerous
  • breach of probation order prohibiting contact with the victim
  • breach of probation order to keep the peace

The man was treated in hospital and released.

The woman was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.