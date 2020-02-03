LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are searching for three suspects wanted in a weekend home invasion.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a resident in the northwest corner of the city called police after they were robbed inside of their home.

Police could not locate the suspects but they are described as all men in their 20s.

The first suspect is roughly six feet tall, wearing a black scarf, grey sweatpants, black and red long-sleeved shirt and white running shoes.

The second suspect is approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black mask, camouflage rain jacket and dark grey sweatpants.

The third suspect is approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black scarf or mask with a black sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.