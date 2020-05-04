Three people charged after shots fired over the weekend
Gun fire was heard at 7 a.m., Saturday May 2 at the corner of Talbot and Oxford Street. (Jordyn Read/CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged three people following an incident of gun play over the weekend.
Officers were called to the area of Oxford and Talbot around 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a home in the area was targeted but no one was hurt.
On Monday, police announced that a 34-year-old London man, 34, and a 23-year-old Windsor woman have been arrested.
They face the following charges:
• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
• Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized
• Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
• Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old London man was also arrested and charged with the following:
• Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner
• Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
• Fail to stop for police
• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
The accused will appear in court Monday and Tuesday.