LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged three people following an incident of gun play over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Oxford and Talbot around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a home in the area was targeted but no one was hurt.

On Monday, police announced that a 34-year-old London man, 34, and a 23-year-old Windsor woman have been arrested.

They face the following charges:

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

• Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized

• Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

• Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old London man was also arrested and charged with the following:

• Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner

• Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

• Fail to stop for police

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

The accused will appear in court Monday and Tuesday.