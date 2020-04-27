MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- London police have laid charges in connection with a shooting last month, just southeast of the downtown core.

The incident happened on the afternoon of March 26 at a building on King Edward Avenue near Thompson Road.

Two London men, ages 32 and 35, were sent to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both have since been discharged.

Police say two men were arrested on Friday in connection with the shooting.

A 30-year-old London man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault while a 40-year-old Belmont man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Both were scheduled to appear in court via video on Monday.