MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the City of London on Thursday, bringing the total in the region to 652.

One new recovery brings that total to 581, leaving 14 active cases in the region. No deaths have been reported since early June.

Mandatory mask bylaws have now been put into effect in several municipalities that are covered under the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

Middlesex Centre was the most recent, adopting a bylaw on Wednesday. It follows London and Strathoy-Caradoc in implementing municipal bylaws.

An MLHU instruction requires masks be work in indoor public spaces across the region, but bylaws allow for additional enforcement, although an ‘education first’ approach is planned.

Elsewhere, masks are mandatory in Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, but no regulations are in place in Sarnia-Lambton or Elgin-Oxford.

Two new cases were reported by Southwestern Public Health on Thursday, lifting the total in Elgin and Oxford counties to 96.

Of those, 82 have recovered and there have been five deaths, leaving nine ongoing cases.

Only one new case was reported in the most recent updates from the three closest public health units:

Grey-Bruce – One new case, one active, 116 total cases, 109 recovered, six referred to other health units, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, six active, 292 total cases, 261 resolved, 25 deaths

Huron-Perth – None new, two active, 61 total cases, 54 recovered, five deaths

Across Ontario, new infections dropped to 103 on Thursday, and no new deaths were reported.