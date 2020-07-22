MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London on Wednesday, a day after the City of London introduced a mandatory mask bylaw.

The case brings the total for the area to 649, while recoveries also rose by two to 580.

That leaves the number of active cases holding at 12. There has been no change in the number of deaths, 57, since early June.

The total number of novel coronavirus tests done at the city’s two assessment centres has now surpassed 35,000.

One new case was reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 94.

Eighty-one of those cases are resolved, and there have been five deaths, leaving eight active cases in the region, according to Southwestern Public Health.

The region has seen a series of new cases since the weekend, climbing from 87 on Friday to 94 now, after a lengthy period with individual or no cases in early July.

No new cases reported in the most recent updates from other local public health units, here’s how the totals stand there:

Sarnia-Lambton – Six active, 292 total cases, 261 resolved, 25 deaths

Huron-Perth – Two active, 61 total cases, 54 recovered, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – None active, 115 total cases, 109 recovered, six referred to other health units, no deaths

After a spike in cases on Tuesday, the province is reporting a slight drop, with 165 new COVID-19 cases.