MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday.

The new case comes as municipalities in Middlesex County begin to make individual decisions on mandatory mask bylaws.

Those bylaws are in addition to an instruction issued by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie under provincial emergency orders mandating masks in all indoor public spaces.

The new case lifts the total for the region to 647. Two new recoveries bring that total to 578, and the total number of active cases drops to 12.

The total number of deaths has remained at 57 since early June.

Two new cases were reported Tuesday by Southwestern Public Health, bringing the total in Elgin and Oxford counties to 93.

Of those, 80 are resolved and there have been five deaths, leaving eight ongoing cases.

Two new cases were also reported in Sarnia-Lambton as of Monday night, bringing the total to 292.

With 260 resolved and 25 deaths, that leaves seven active cases in the region, which moves to Stage 3 on Friday.

No new cases were reported in the most recent updates from Huron Perth Public Health or Grey Bruce Public Health.

Here’s how the totals stand in those regions:

Huron-Perth – Two active, 61 total cases, 54 recovered, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – None active, 115 total cases, 109 recovered, six referred to other health units, no deaths

Across Ontario, 203 new infections were reported Tuesday, the highest since late June.

Face masks are now mandatory in all indoor public and commercial spaces in Middlesex-London, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

However, there are no mask regulations yet in St. Thomas-Elgin, Oxford or Lambton counties.