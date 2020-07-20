MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Monday.

The news comes after the region reported five new cases over the weekend, lifting the total number of cases to 646.

Of those, 576 have recovered, leaving just 13 active cases in the region. There have been no deaths since early June.

Southwestern Public Health also reported no new cases on Monday, following three new cases being reported on Sunday.

That brought the total number in Elgin and Oxford counties to 91, with 80 resolved and five deaths, leaving six active cases.

In Huron and Perth counties, two new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total there to 61 with 53 recovered and five deaths leaving three active cases.

Sarnia-Lambton has seen two new cases since Friday, bringing the total there to 290. Of those, 260 are resolved and there have been 25 deaths, leaving five active cases.

No new cases have been reported in Grey-Bruce since last week and there are no active cases in the region. The totals there stand at 115 cases, with 109 resolved, six referred and no deaths.

Face masks are now mandatory in all indoor public and commercial spaces in Middlesex-London, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

No mandatory mask regulations have been put in place in Elgin, Oxford or Lambton counties.

Meanwhile Lambton County, which remained in Stage 2 when most of Ontario moved to Stage 3 on Friday, will be able to proceed to the next stage of reopening this Friday.

Across Ontario, 135 novel coronavirus cases were reported Monday, a slight drop from weekend numbers.