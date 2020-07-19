Advertisement
London News | Weather & Local Breaking | CTV News London
Two new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London Sunday
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 1:03PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The day after the region began a mandatory mask order in all indoor public spaces, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
That brings the total number of cases to 646 with 575 resolved cases.
The death toll remains at 57.
On Monday, the City of London plans to introduce a bylaw that would require masks in all indoor publicly-accessible spaces.
Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Chris Mackie is recommending London and all municipal councils in Middlesex County issue the bylaw.