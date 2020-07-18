LONDON, ONT. -- The day after the region entered Stage 3, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases to 644 with 572 resolved cases.

The death toll remains at 57.

Saturday also marks the introduction to a new mandatory mask policy for the entire region.

All local businesses and organizations must ensure masks are worn in enclosed public spaces at all times.

This comes as the City of London plans to introduce a bylaw on Monday that would require masks in all indoor publicly-accessible spaces.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Chris Mackie is recommending London and all municipal councils in Middlesex County issue a bylaw.