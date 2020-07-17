MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- As the London region enters Stage 3 of reopening, just one new COVID-19 case was reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases to 631, and the number of recoveries also rose by one to 571.

There continues to be 14 active cases in the region and no deaths since early June.

This marks the fifth day in a row where there was either just one or no new cases reported.

The City of London’s two assessment centres have tested 32,800 people since they opened

Here is how the totals stand as most recently reported by other local public health authorities:

Huron-Perth: One active, 59 cases, 53 resolved, five deaths

Elgin-Oxford: Two active, 87 cases, 80 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce: None active, 115 cases, 109 resolved, six referred, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Three active, 288 cases, 260 resolved, 25 deaths (one new)

Across Ontario, there were 111 new cases reported and nine deaths.

All the counties above, with the exception of Lambton, enter Stage 3 of reopening Friday, but masking requirements differ depending on where you are.

In London-Middlesex, masking will be required on public transport like buses, taxis and ride shares, as well as in personal service businesses starting Monday, but the City of London council will be discussing a bylaw that would see a wider application next week.

In Huron, Perth, Grey and Bruce counties, masks are mandatory in almost all indoor public and commercial spaces starting Friday.

There are no mask requirements in Elgin and Oxford counties or in Lambton County.