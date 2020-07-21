LONDON, ONT. -- Smaller municipalities in the London-Middlesex region are feeling the pressure to enact mandatory mask bylaws.

That’s according to Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burgardt-Jesson, following passage of such a bylaw by Strathroy-Caradoc on Monday, and London city councillors endorsement of masks.

“Pressure’s probably a good word for it,” said Burgardt-Jesson.

She said if municipalities within the county don’t follow suit, then it leaves a confusing patchwork of rules across the region.

“If you go to one municipality you would hope that the rules are the same when you cross those municipal boundaries. So when you have one or two or three municipalities going ahead and adopting these bylaws, then you pretty much have to fall in line.”

The moves by Strathroy-Caradoc and London follow an order from the Middlesex London Health Unit that took effect on Saturday- it included an “instruction” on wearing masks indoors from Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Chris Mackie.

A bylaw gives municipalities more teeth as far as enforcement, but Burgardt-Jesson said shes concerned smaller communities just don’t have the resources necessary.

“There is a concern with small municipalities, ‘is the infrastructure there? Are you able to enforce it, should an issue arise?’”

London city council is expected to rubber-stamp a mandatory mask bylaw Tuesday.