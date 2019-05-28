

CTV London





A London summer staple is sadly coming to an end.

Philanthropist Steve Plunkett has confirmed that this weekend's Fleetwood Country Cruize-In on the grounds of his west-London estate will be his last.

Plunkett, 63, says he will continue spending time and showing his vast classic car collection to other North American car shows.

He says the organizing the Fleetwood Country Cruize-In has become too much work and he is retiring from the job.

The classic car show has attracted hundreds of thousands of people over the last 15 years, raising $1.7 million for various charities.

This weekend's event kicks off Friday night with several musical acts including Tony Orlando, Mitch Ryder and Gary Lewis and the Playboys.