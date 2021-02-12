LONDON, ONT. -- There are growing calls for the resignation of Western University's chancellor, this time from the Society of Graduate Students.

The group is calling for the immediate resignation of Chancellor Linda Hasenfratz, for her out-of-country travel over the winter holidays.

The society is the third Western campus group to call for her resignation.

The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association and the graduate teaching assistants' union, PSAC Local 610, have already done so.

And a university professor who is involved with graduation ceremonies has given up his role in protest of her travels.

In an open letter on its website the society writes, "Your choice to travel for pleasure is proof of your inability to continue to serve at Western University."

It goes on to call for her immediate resignation and to ask that the university's Board of Governors and Senate representatives to take action.