LONDON, ONT. -- The union representing faculty members at Western University says Chancellor Linda Hasenfratz’s apology for travelling outside of Canada in December is ‘not good enough.’

The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) is instead calling for her resignation.

“This decision sends a terrible message to our students and will undermine Western’s reputation and credibility in the community,” said UWOFA President Beth MacDougall-Shackleton in a statement.

Western University administration says Hasenfratz will not be asked to relinquish her role as the school’s chancellor.

Instead the Board of Governors has opted to censure her, saying in a statement released Sunday, "Her actions did not demonstrate the respect for others and the integrity we expect from members of the Western community, especially our leaders."

But, Board CHair Rick Konrad added that the chancellor is "genuinely remorsefuly" and that her actions are being weighed against the "extensive time" given to Western over the years.

Hasenfratz resigned from her position on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force on Jan. 20, but still sits as a university chancellor.

CTV News has reached out to the board for comment and is awaiting a response.