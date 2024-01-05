'The world failed her': Impact statements continue in London for sentencing of Nathaniel Veltman

The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with victim impact statements being read.

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed after being run down by a truck on June 6, 2021, while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.

Three brave teenage girls took the stand, all best friends of Yumnah.

One girl drove past the crime scene and saw first responders working on a victim. She said she thought it couldn't be her friend because Yumnah, who was an international baccalaureate program, had replied to a text message an hour previously.

Another one of the girls said she apologized to Uumnah before the funeral, saying, "I'm sorry the world wasn't kind. The world failed her."

"I never thought walking past a pickup truck would cause so much unease," said Omar Ahmed, son of Madiha Salman's first cousin, who reflected in his statement. "How could a 15 year old have scared him [Veltman] so much, that the only way out was to strike the family with his pickup truck."

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks spoke to the media outside the London courthouse Friday morning and said with more than 33 victim impact statements still needing to be read, he doesn't think they'll get through them all today.

According to CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske, who is in court, Veltman is dressed in black and spending his time staring straight ahead or at the ceiling.

The court has agreed to take a lunch break no later than 1 p.m. today to accommodate a special prayer service for the Afzaal family and friends in the court.

On every court occasion throughout the trial and sentencing in Windsor and London, a special room has been made available for prayers.

Veltman was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

A total of 68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.

On Jan. 23, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.

On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.

His lawyers told CTV News Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.

It’s up to the judge whether she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.

A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Each of the convictions – four first degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.

According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.

Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.

