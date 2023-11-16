LONDON
London

    • London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist

    A jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 vehicle attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont.

    Veltman, 22, was convicted in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom on Thursday of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Veltman had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

    Now, Justice Renee Pomerance must determine whether Veltman’s actions were terrorism.

    At the time of her charge to the jury, Pomerance told the jurors there were two paths to a first-degree murder conviction:

    • That Veltman’s actions were planned and deliberate
    • Or they were an act of terrorism

    With shaking hands, the jury foreperson – a woman – delivered five guilty verdicts to Veltman early Thursday afternoon.

    Veltman didn’t make eye contact with the jury while the verdicts were read and did not show any outward signs of emotion.

    “We don’t know how the jury might have made the decision,” said Christopher Hicks, one of Veltman’s lawyers, outside court moments after the verdict. “They might have felt both were applicable, or just one was enough and they didn’t consider the other. We don’t know and we can’t ask them.”

    Hicks said a judge on sentencing can have their own opinions about the facts in the case and he expects Pomerance and the Crown attorneys to express their views during the sentencing hearing sometime in 2024.

    “What he has now is 25 years without parole eligibility, so any sentence he gets on the attempt murder will run concurrent too,” said Hicks.

    A designation of terrorism might impact Veltman’s parole eligibility when he applies for it in approximately 25 years.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    — With files from The Canadian Press

    (Source: Submitted)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News