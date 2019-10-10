

CTV London





A business strategy that will bring hundreds of jobs to the London and region was announced today.

The Western Fair Association (WFA) stated The Grove will help agri-businesses connect, educate, and accelerate.

“For over 150 years, this organization has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with innovators in economic prosperity and food security. Today, our organization invites the next generation of entrepreneurs, educators and leaders to join us in bringing new agriculture and food businesses, products and technologies to market through The Grove.” said Reg Ash, CEO, WFA.

The Grove idea has been in the works for a while, planning to play a larger role in tomorrow’s agri-business and agri-food industries.

Todays annoucement included the first major tenant of the Grove, LiveFit, a provider of freshly prepared meals delivered to consumers.

“I am extremely excited to announce that LiveFit will be opening our new headquarters at The Grove at Western Fair District this upcoming January,” said LiveFit President and CEO Nick Spina. “We’re creating over 200 new jobs in London over the next 7 months, and over 450 jobs over the next few years. I am also very excited to announce our plans to expand across Canada this upcoming January and across The United States over the next 9 months.”

As well as LiveFit, the Middlesex London Food Policy Council will also have space at The Grove.

The Grove expects to attract businesses and organizations through one or more of four pillars of their purpose: Connect, Lead, Community, Educate.