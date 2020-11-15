LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police have lost one of their own.

According to the London Police K9 Twitter account Sunday morning, their unit had to say goodbye to retired Police Service Dog Tao.

Tao was handled by Cst. Brad Lobsinger, serving London from 2011-2017.

The tweet read in part, "PSD Tao was responsible for hundreds of arrests, locates of MP's and evidence searches."

There were many replies of thanks, including the Police Association of Ontario who replied with their condolences thanking them for their service and dedication to protecting the London Community.